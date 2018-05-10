Busy week for Penticton Search and Rescue

Two Okanagan Falls snowmobilers were found cold, wet and tired but otherwise unhurt by search and rescue crews.

From floods, to finding missing hikers to tracking down a motorcyclist — it has been a busy four days for the Penticton and District Search and Rescue team.

PENSAR manager Randy Brown said on Monday afternoon four hikers had lost their way while trekking in OKanagan Mountain Park. Search and rescue mobilized a dozen searchers while the RCMP deployed their helicopter which located the four hikers in the park and airlifted them to safety.

On Wednesday, RCMP called search and rescue again after a motorcyclist was reported missing late Tuesday evening in the Carmi region (east of Penticton). The team used 12 searchers in vehicles and all-terrain vehicles to track the missing person down by noon on Wednesday.

“SAR officials advise it increases search time, requires more resources and expands the area to be searched if you break down and you attempt to walk out late in the day. Know that you will be reported missing and stay with your vehicle,” said Brown.

The search and rescue team has also been busy with requests to support police and local emergency officials with the flood pressures increasing and expanding. SAR was assisting regional district officials by issuing evacuation alert notices to residents in the Faulder and Keremeos areas.

