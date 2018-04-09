Busy week for Oak Bay Police

The Oak Bay Police Department was busy last week with road rage, thefts, fire, scams, collisions, a fall, and impaired drivers. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Theft from vehicle

A theft from a vehicle in the Sunset Avenue area was reported on April 4. Approximately $1,000 worth of property was stolen from the unlocked vehicle. Oak Bay Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables or lock them in the trunk.

Phishing scam

Two unrelated “phishing” scams from both Rogers and Apple were reported. Police are again encouraging residents to not provide any personal or financial information to unsolicited emails or letters. If unsure, contact the business directly or contact police or the Canadian Anti Fraud Center for advice.

Public Works employee struck

Oak Bay Public Works reported on April 5 that one of their workers was hit by the mirror of a truck who disregarded the “Road Closed” signs. The worker sustained no injury; however, the driver went through the work zone even though the road was closed, potentially jeopardizing other workers’ safety. The driver will be issued a violation ticket for that offence.

Car crashes

Several motor vehicle collisions that resulted in extensive vehicle damage were investigated. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. One rear-end collision occurred when the driver was too busy looking at the unrelated collision and rear-ended the vehicle in front.

Impaired drivers

Two separate drivers where stopped for traffic violations. One driver received a 90-Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days. The other driver received a 3-Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

Fall results in injury

Oak Bay Police/Fire and BC Ambulance responded to a fall on the sidewalk on April 7. The elderly person was seriously injury as a result of the fall. If you see any sidewalks lifting from tree roots, please advise police or the Oak Bay Publics works immediately.

Garbage fire

There was a garbage can fire at Lafayette Park on April 8, that appeared to be accidentally set after a lit cigarette was discarded into the can.

Marine theft

Oak Bay Police received a report of a theft of $800 worth of marine gear from a boat moored in the Oak Bay Marina.

Road rage

There were two separate incidents of road rage where the drivers after being “cut off” chased the offending driver to the Oak Bay Police Department. Each incident was highly charged and potentially jeopardized the safety of the motoring public and pedestrians alike.

