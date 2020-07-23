Busy week for Delta police

The week of July 13 saw a 25 per cent increase in calls for service over the previous week

Last week was a busy one for Delta police.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the DPD saw a 25 per cent increase in call volume compared to the week before — 20 per cent above what Delta police typically receive in a given week.

“That’s a significant increase, and matches what our officers were experiencing on Delta streets,” the post reads. “Unfortunately quite a few of those calls were serious in nature.”

Over the course of the week, police attended calls relating to family violence — including an incident in progress — assault, mental health and more.

Delta police also attended two overdoses, one of which saw the DPD arrive first on scene. The officers responding to that call arrived to find the victim not breathing and with no pulse. The officers administered Narcan twice, and also used an automated external defibrillator to revive the man, who was then taken to hospital.

“These actions are attributed to likely saving his life,” the post reads.

In another post, the department reported an increase in the number of immediate roadside prohibitions (IRPs) handed down to impaired drivers over the period (July 13-19).

In total, police served 13 drivers with IRPs, including four three-day IRPs and eight 90-day IRPs (two of which were for refusing to provide a breath sample, which carries the same penalty as a failing a roadside screening). Almost all of the IRPs served were to men (92 per cent), and nearly half of all the drovers served were between 50-59 years old (46 per cent).

“DPD has a zero tolerance policy for driving while impaired. If you plan on consuming drugs or alcohol, please find a way home that doesn’t include you getting behind the wheel of a vehicle,” the post reads.

Police also noted an increase in the thefts from unlocked vehicles in North Delta.

Seven of the nine thefts from auto reported to the DPD last week involved vehicles that were left unlocked. Stolen items included sunglasses, loose change, a wallet, flashlight, emergency kit, dog items, a tire pressure gauge and a passport photo.

“These types of crime are a crime of opportunity,” police said in a Facebook post. “Thieves will steal anything that they believe to be of value, and items that are easily accessible. If you leave your vehicle locked or not, ensure that no items are left in plain sight.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of theft from auto is asked to call the DPD’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411, as reporting the thefts helps police establish trends and patterns.

