Beaver activity was reported by City of Vernon staff in Vernon Creek near the Marshall Field Dog Park. (Courtesy Photo - Frank Zmuda)

Busy beavers in Vernon Creek threaten infrastructure

Throughout freshet season, city staff do daily checks at more than 50 locations

  • Mar. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Beaver activity in Vernon Creek near Marshall Field poses a risk to nearby infrastructure.

In a report to council, City of Vernon staff said the utilities department will address the issues near the dog park in line with best practices and regulations from governing bodies.

“Annually, utilities will perform creek checks prior to freshet conditions in an effort to reduce reactive responses to blockages,” the report to council reads.

During freshet season, city staff perform daily creek checks at more than 50 locations.

