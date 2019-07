Bees are in abundance at Shamrock Farm off Anderton Road flocking to the lavender fields as part of their annual lavender event and open farm days.

Shamrock Farm is open until 4 p.m. Sunday for their lavender event and open farm day. Photo by Erin Haluschak

They are open until 4 p.m. Sunday for fresh or dried lavender, lavender plants, products, gelato and even lavender desserts.

The event is free to attend.

Shamrock Farm is located at 2276 Anderton Road in Comox.