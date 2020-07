Fields of lavender for bees and humans alike are available for cutting at Shamrock Farms until Sunday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Shamrock Farm is the place to be for bees and humans alike, as their annual summer lavender harvest is underway.

The farm, located at 2276 Anderton Road in Comox, is open to the public during the harvest, which features fresh and dried lavender, bath products, oils, jams and much more.

The festival runs until Sunday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit shamrockfarm.ca.

Comox Valley Record