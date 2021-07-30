Busted minutes after allegedly stealing truck in Kelowna

Two men were cuffed in the parking lot of a Kelowna gas station just minutes after they allegedly stole a pickup truck.

Police were alerted to a report of a theft in progress after the owner of a Ford pickup truck believed he had heard the vehicle being started outside his residence on Hollywood Road South.

The man called police and within minutes officers located the vehicle driving towards a gas station in the 2100-block of Springfield Road.

There, Mounties arrested the driver and the passenger without incident.

The alleged driver, 40-year-old Daniel Anderson, is now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments, and two breaches of court orders. While the alleged passenger, 34-year-old Adam Isaac, faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instrument, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a court order.

Both are in custody awaiting court dates.

The owner of the truck was grateful to have his vehicle returned to him in such a timely manner.

