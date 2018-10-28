Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

  Oct. 28, 2018
  • News

Langley businesswoman Tamara Jansen hopes to unseat a Langley-area member of parliament during next year’s federal election.

Jansen, the retired CEO of Darvonda Nurseries, expressed her intentions to run for political office this summer. That came after a number of public events where she spoke out about medically assisted dying, pro-life, and the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Well, Saturday night she won the Conservative Party of Canada nod, and will now take on current MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, John Aldag.

Conservative Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has been supporting Jansen.

“She will be an incredible new Member of Parliament next year,” he tweeted after Saturday’s vote.

“Cloverdale-Langley City deserves a new MP that will represent them in Ottawa.”

RECENT COVERAGE: Langley pro-lifer delivers end-of-life message at the legislature

and more: Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod

