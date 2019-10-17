Businessman facing drug charges makes brief court appearance

A Castlegar businessman arrested last week in a police raid will have to wait a few more days to find out if he can make bail.

Bradley Morehouse made a brief appearance before a Castlegar judge Thursday morning by video-conference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, where he’s being held.

Morehouse was arrested Oct. 8 after police units executed a warrant and raided a Castlegar home.

Police searched the residence and said they located what is believed to over 280 fentanyl pills, cocaine and drug packaging paraphernalia. They also recovered over $5,900 dollars of currency.

Morehouse has been charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and one count of breach of undertaking or recognizance.

The 53-year-old told the court his lawyer, John Scowe, had not received the Crown’s disclosure documents and requested they be sent to him. He also said his lawyer would be available next week for a hearing.

Judge Rob Brown held the case over for a bail hearing on Monday, Oct. 21.