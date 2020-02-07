Businesses happy with how Resident Alien filming was managed

Resident Alien wrapped up their January filming on Thursday, January 30. Community businesses directly impacted by the filming have had nothing but positive things to say about the how the filming – and potential impact to businesses – was managed.

For Pet’s Sake, which played as McNally’s General Store for the show, was completely remade. New signage was placed on the store’s awning, props were placed outside and inside the store to make it look like a small town American general store. Jackie Jurisic of For Pet’s Sake said it was a great experience.

“It was a blast,” she said. “They were so friendly. It was a hoot all around. They totally compensated us for Monday, Tuesday, and part of Wednesday. I only had a few people ticked off with me because they couldn’t find parking, but I still worked at the store every day, and I was still able to do sales.”

Jurisic said that overall, most people had a good time with the filming. She even had the opportunity to meet Resident Alien star, Alan Tudyk. Jurisic was specifically happy with Beth Charlesworth the assistant location manager for the show for her efforts in making sure everything ran smoothly.

John de Leeuw CEOof the Ladysmith and District Credit Union echoed Jurisic’s comments. The LDCU played as the town clinic for Resident Alien. The lower lot was closed for filming, and a new sign had gone up to mark the building as the Patience Health Clinic.

“We really kept our communication very frequent with our members. We didn’t recieve any negative feedback whatsoever. Most people were excited about what was happening in town, and that the Credit Union was playing a part in it,” de Leeuw said. “All the location managers that I dealt with were extremely pleasant. They were very assiduous in making sure our business was interrupted as little as possible, and they were great at communicating what they were doing in advance.”

The Oyster Bay Microtel was also happy with Resident Alien. The Microtel was sold out for two nights in a row while they were filming. Microtel said went well.

“They loved being here, they loved the community, they loved the hotel. They’re very excited, and hope to be coming back,” general manager Sara Loewen said.