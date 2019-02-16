Businesses directly impacted by Hwy. 97 closure

Members of the Penticton Wine Country Chamber of Commerce faced late deliveries. no staff, etc.

Aerial footage showing the new bypass route around tonnes of debris still blocking Highway 97. The Penticton Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said its members have been negatively impacted by the closure. MoTi photo

The Penticton Wine Country Chamber of commerce said its members responded with a resounding yes when asked if their businesses have been negatively impacted by the Highway 97 closure.

According to a release sent by the chamber, the closure has hurt local businesses with additional delivery costs, late arrivals of product, cancellation of orders and angry customers. As well, it has resulted in staff shortages with so many employees traveling from West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland to work in Penticton.

One local member had to find temporary accommodations for 27 employees while another business closed their doors on a typically busy Saturday due to lack of staff.

“It’s important that we communicate with our membership on issues that they could be struggling with,” said Cary Schneiderat, president of the Penticton Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. “We need to understand their needs and concerns, and to ensure we stand together and support local business.”

The chamber recently launched the #PentictonFirst campaign to encourage membership and locals to support one another when the opportunity arises. The release encourages members to reach out to the board of directors when they have an issue that requires support.

