Businesses asked to join Parksville 75th Passport Program

The City of Parksville 75th birthday committee is asking the business community to take part in a Parksville 75th Passport Program.

It is a way of recognizing the many businesses and iconic landmarks that contribute to the success and culture of the community. All businesses are welcome and there is no cost to participate in the fun and interactive program.

If you wish to be involved, please confirm your participation by March 20 to communications@parksville.ca.

Here’s how it works: The passports and information about 75th celebrations will be mailed to residents with property tax notices in May and also available at City Hall and a few select locations. Passport holders would then visit participating businesses or landmarks between June 1 and Aug. 21 to obtain 10 passport stamps.

Businesses may wish to consider a feature item, sale, discount or other offer to passport holders.

To enhance community spirit, the committee hopes businesses will consider additional decorations for their businesses to recognize the city’s 75th or perhaps consider a historical Parksville related theme. Participating businesses will be listed on the city’s website and receive identification as a participant.

To be eligible for one of three gift baskets to be drawn at the Parksville Street Festival on Aug. 22, the passport holder will need just ten passport stamps from participating businesses. The deadline to submit completed passports will be Aug. 21; drop off box will be provided at 100 Jensen Avenue East.

On June 19, the city will celebrate its 75th birthday. The committe hopes you will join these community events this summer.

Friday, June 19 – The Parksville Birthday Party will recognize the day in 1945 when Parksville became a village. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., outside events feature a birthday cake, music by Easy Street Duo, special guests, fire department popup water park and more at 100 Jensen Avenue East.

As a kickoff to the Father’s Day Show & Shine, the Seaside Cruizers with their 400 vehicles will do a special cruise-by Jensen Avenue East and then up Craig Street to recognize the city’s 75th. Bring your lawn chairs and stay awhile.

Saturday, July 4 – Celebrate summer and the region’s world famous beach at “Party at Parksville Beach” in the Parksville Community Park. It’s all about the lazy hazy days of summer! Family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature amateur sandcastle competition, croquet and bocce ball games, paddleboard races, skim board demonstrations and entertainment. There will be a kids’ corner with bouncy castle, face painting and crafts.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – “Parksville Street Fest” will wrap up celebrations. Festivities from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. feature children’s band, the Kerplunks, and for adults, Dinah D’s Contraband Swingclub. Bring your dancing shoes for the street dance.

There will be children’s bike parade, community vendors, magician and street performers, fire department popup water park, food trucks and more. All outside at 100 Jensen Avenue East.

— NEWS Staff/Submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News