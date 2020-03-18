Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

An online survey might help B.C. businesses mitigate the damage from COVID-19 on markets and trade.

The feedback will be sent directly to the provincial and federal governments to inform officials how they can help businesses mitigate the damage of this global market disruption, and recover.

It’s urgent because the deadline is March 18, 2020, 6 p.m. PST (tonight).

The BC Chamber of Commerce — in partnership with Small Business BC – Community Futures British Columbia, and British Columbia Economic Development Association – BCEDA — is “urgently seeking input” from business owners around current and contemplated impacts to businesses due to the #COVID_19 pandemic.

The survey takes less than four minutes to complete.

