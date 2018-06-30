Business receives RCMP coin for wildfire efforts

The 108 Resort received a 2017 BC Interface Wildfires Commemorative Coin for their "support and assistance to the RCMP employees in our response to the BC Wildfire emergency during the summer of 2017."

“They opened the hotel and the restaurant to the RCMP and firefighter as well and fed them and gave them beds,” says Clara Coehn, administrative assistant at the 108 Resort, who says receiving the coin was gratifying. “All the employees were thrilled, absolutely thrilled.”

The resort had switched over ownership on June 30, with the evacuations having come on July 7, meaning all the goodwill came under new ownership, says Coehn.

