Business Profile: Thread the Needle gives outdoor clothing and gear a second life

After attending seamstress trade school in Quebec, and working there for a couple years, Noemie Roy took a bike trip across Canada.

She stopped in Golden overnight, and stayed with some amazing hosts. She continued on her way, but it wasn’t long before she returned.

Living an active lifestyle in the mountains, Roy knows the importance of good quality outdoor clothing and gear. With a desire to extend the life cycle of expensive gear, Roy offers repairs and alterations at her business, Thread the Needle.

The new start up only began a few weeks ago, and pick up and drop off is available through Darkside Snow Skate Life. After repairing and altering outdoor gear for her friends since she moved to Golden, Roy decided to make her career from it, and has found her business very rewarding.

“I really like it. Outdoor clothing is really (high) quality clothing,” Roy said. “The technology brings a challenge.”

Outdoor clothing is made from a variety of superior textiles, and Roy has the skill and training to keep that outdoor clothing lasting as long as it possibly can.

“It’s my way to add to Golden. That’s what people wear here,” Roy said.

In her first year of business, Roy hopes she will get her name out there, and locals will know to turn to her when they need clothing and equipment repaired or altered. Alterations include lengthening or shortening pieces of clothing.

“The business is something that really drives me,” Roy said, adding that she wants to expand on it in the future to teach others.

Moving forward, she might host workshops, and teach people how to fix the simple repairs by themselves.

“If you’re not going to fix it, it’s going to sit in the basement until you buy new stuff,” she said.

Thread the Needle also offers 24-hour emergency repairs, for people who need their gear right away.

Find out more about the services Thread the Needle offers at www.threadtheneedle.co, or on Facebook and Instagram @threadtheneedle.co.