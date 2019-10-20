Business Profile: ThoughtDoodles helps others achieve writing goals

By Keri Sculland

Creating and helping others to create, lead to Jane Powell’s self employment with ThoughtDoodles, a writing, editing, proofreading, special project, writing consultation, and creative writing workshop business.

Working alongside the entrepreneurs of Golden, ThoughtDoodles helps clients with essential writing skills that help others become successful businesses. Powell helps craft well-written blog posts, web pages, e-mails, and advertisements.

“Anyone who uses media for marketing purposes needs help writing, whether it be for proofreading, editing, or for writing the whole piece,” Powell said. “As Golden grows and attracts entrepreneurs from elsewhere, local businesses will need to compete at the same level to stay on top.”

Powell believes in supporting local initiatives and prioritizes projects requested locally. However, ThoughtDoodles services can be done remotely, so Powell’s client base is nationwide. Recently, ThoughtDoodles designed and wrote the Golden Area Local Species Guide for Alexander Park Elementary School. The children’s guidebook includes photos and illustrations by local artists, combining it with information about local species that kids could come across in the area.

“I’m a writer and I’ve always been a dreamer. I love to create and to help others create. Having my own business allows me to use my skills to their full potential,” Powell said, adding that her favourite part about her work is helping clients achieve writing goals and completing special projects and workshops. “The challenging part of my job involves making time for my own writing initiatives, which include another novel and some short stories in the works.”

ThoughtDoodles earned its name from the creative outlets of brainstorming.

“My most creative thoughts have been doodled on napkins and on the back of grocery lists. I suppose I could use my phone, but pen and paper feel more connected to my creative mind,” Powell said.

Powell is offering a creative writing workshops on November 16. For more information or to register, e-mail jane@thoughtdoodles.ca. For more information about ThoughtDoodles, visit www.thoughtdoodles.ca.