Business profile: Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps

After graduating high school, Todd Craig went right into the chimney sweep business.

He’s been doing it for around 14 years, and brings that experience and exceptional service to his business, Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps.

Golden, Revelstoke, Invermere and area, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and the Bow Valley can all call Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps for education and cleaning.

Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps has been operating since 2008, and now has four employees in the region.

“They are great folks and help me out a lot,” Craig says.

With an increase in requests, Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps recently expanded to serve Bow Valley.

“I started just servicing Golden, but folks from other areas kept requesting me to come,” Craig said. “I am trying to provide a good and professional service.”

Craig, who moved to Golden in 1992 and doesn’t plan on leaving, keeps busy with his business.

Rocky Mountain Chimney Sweeps offers chimney cleaning, and they also clean gutters, dryer vents, and do minor roof repairs. The company also focuses on educating home owners on how to burn effectively and efficiently, and how to get the best performance and safest operations from their wood burning systems. When possible, they try to clean from the top down, to inspect the chimney from the roof line, ensuring it is functioning as it should.

Chimney sweeps and inspectors are fully licenced and insured, and Wood Energy Technology Transfer (WETT) certified.

The best way to request a service is online at www.rockymountainchimneysweeps.com.