Business profile: Red Diamond and TLA Motorsports try to get under one roof

Some changes are on the way for Red Diamond Family Restaurant, and Lisa Tang is sure the community will appreciate it.

The Red Diamond Family Restaurant has been in the Tang family since before it donned that name. Last year, Frank Tang celebrated 50 years of restaurant ownership in Golden.

Now, as Frank and La Li Tang take a step back from the business, their children, Lisa and Jason Tang, are stepping up to the plate to keep it running up to their parents’ standards.

But, they’re also busy with Jason and Lisa’s other business, TLA Motorsports, where they detail vehicles. Jason has been detailing vehicles since the late 1990s. He stopped doing it for a few years, but the calls kept coming in. When he got back into the business, Lisa jumped on board. The siblings are quite busy running the vehicle detailing and the restaurant, but are happy to handle both.

Outside of the Red Diamond Restaurant, a big Town of Golden sign is hung as the Tang’s move toward a rezoning application that would allow them to have both businesses in one location. The restaurant would continue to operate out of the front as it always has, and TLA Motorsports would be built into a bay in the back, facing the alley.

“We’re trying to get both businesses under one roof,” Lisa said.

Along with this change comes a slight change at the restaurant as well. The Tang’s are looking to downsize their dining area, and pair down the menu to make it easier. Lisa promises they will keep all of the local favourites.

“We’d like to downsize a little bit. Dad is trying to retire now,” Lisa said. “He’d like to really step away from there eventually.”

Red Diamond employs two staff on top of the four-piece Tang family.

The Red Diamond Family Restaurant is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, or to make an order, call 250-344-8985.

For vehicle detailing, call TLA Motorsports at 250-344-4883.