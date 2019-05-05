Business profile: Pet Valu serves pets and their owners

Pet Valu opened its doors in Golden in November, 2017, and has helped around 75 animals find their forever homes.

The store is more than just a place to buy pet supplies. Management and staff are committed to helping out the community, and offer all kinds of services for pets and their humans.

“I think this has been a special little store,” says manager Leslie Dunphy. “It has been great for Golden.”

With the community in mind, Pet Valu offers membership incentives, a dog washing station, and rescue dog welcome packages for new parents, and more. During Pet Appreciation Month, the local Pet Valu set a goal to raise $3,500, and had already reached $3,800 with two weeks left to go. The funds raised through Pet Appreciation month stay in the community.

Pet Valu in Golden has also built a bond with Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association, and hosts adoption weekends for the kittens in their care. Pet Valu has a room entirely dedicated to cats and kittens who are waiting for forever homes, which has also become popular among school-aged youth. After school, students will stop by Pet Valu to hang out with the felines, and the staff there help them understand how to love and care for the furry cats.

The store has also become the place to bring injured wildlife on some occasions, so Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association can pick them up and get them the care they need. It is Dunphy’s hope that with all of the dogs and cats who come into her store, that if one of them were to go missing, they would run straight to the front doors. The relationships the staff have built with people and their pets would help them be reunited easily.

“Animals love it here,” Dunphy said. “It is important to know the pet and the pet parent.”

Around five employees work at Pet Valu in Golden, and they are constantly taking courses and training to offer the best expertise they can. Before new staff even starts out on the floor, they have to pass certifications and training. The staff are highly knowledgeable about nutrition, supplements, health and safety of animals, animal welfare, and more.

“We are all different, even people. Some people react differently, and pets do too,” Dunphy said. “We try to offer everything everybody needs.”

Visit Pet Valu to see everything they offer at 615 9th Avenue N., or call 250-439-8384 for information. Pet Valu is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.