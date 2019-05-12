Business profile: More than meets the eye at Kicking Horse General Store

There’s a little gem hidden in plain sight at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

If the idea of a quick meal and beverage on the gondola sounds appeasing, the Kicking Horse General Store (KHGS) has got you covered.

“Grab n’ gondi” is the KHGS’s kitchen motto. The kitchen is fairly new to the general store; it was built last summer, and gained popularity with its Australian meat pies.

“That was a top seller,” says store manager Tess Mason.

During the shoulder season, the general store will continue to be open for the staff still working up at the resort, home owners, and vacation renters.

But, others from the community might want to make the trip to see what kinds of specialty items the store sells. With a variety of local items from food producers like G&K Persson Farms, Rocky Mountain Honey, and more. Also on the shelf, customers can find custom local art by Jayne Baun and Erin Murphy. The unique stock of specialty items doesn’t stop there. Some items come from the far reaches of B.C from Vancouver Island to Nelson, and everywhere in between.

The general store lives up to its motto, “we have everything you need, everything you want, and everything you desire.”

They carry standard grocery items for every meal of the day, including condiments and appetizers. They also have a confectionery corner, for those with a sweet tooth, and a sales corner to score a great discount.

No matter the occasion, KHGS has it all. From local beers to imports, wines, and liquors, the general store is ready to serve alcoholic needs. If you’re celebrating a big event, there’s an array of Cuban cigars to choose from. They also carry other tobacco products.

The general store has an online webstore to enable guests visiting the resort to order their provisions prior to arrival. This service is available to guests staying at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort only, and has pick up or delivery service available at www.kickinghorsegeneralstore.ca.

Currently, KHGS is open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. On June 25, the store will switch into summer hours, and will be open from 7:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. every day of the week.