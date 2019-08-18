Business profile: Mobile coffee shop Wandering Fern Cafe serves up java

Market goers might have an extra kick in their midday routine, thanks to Wandering Fern Cafe, a project in the making by Jamie Froats for five years.

After moving to Golden seven years ago, Froats built a business in pet sitting services. Not long after, she began dreaming up her mobile cafe.

This year, Froats’ vision became a reality. She officially started serving up hot and cold caffeinated beverages, lemonades, and iced teas at the farmer’s markets this summer.

Froats took the self-employment course at the college, which added to her ambition to open up her own shop.

“That kind of gave me the kick to put it into action,” she said.

The best part about her business is that she doesn’t have a permanent storefront. She serves up java at the farmer’s markets, and people on their way to work in the mornings can catch her across from the movie theatre.

“It seems to be working good for everyone on their way to work,” she said.

Aside from those locations, she is free roaming, and can set up at any event, from weddings to corporate meetings, and everything in between.

In the winter, she will be able to bring her skillset and espresso machine to indoor events.

For beans, Froats uses Purcell Coffee. Next summer, she hopes to be serving up baked goods and other treats to complement the beverages she serves.

“I’m trying to keep everything as local and the smallest footprint possible,” she said.

The mobile cafe is decorated to reflect Froats’ style, with a rustic wooden exterior, wooden details inside, bright and fresh coloured green paints, photos of fauna, and plants.

Check out what Froats has to offer at Wednesday farmer’s markets, in the CP Rail parking lot across from 7-Eleven, or drop in for a quick coffee on the go across from the movie theatre on other days of the week.

To find out more about what she’s doing, or to book Wandering Fern Cafe for your event, go to www.wanderingferncafe.com, or visit her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wanderingferncafe.