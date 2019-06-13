Business profile: IGA celebrates 50 years of business in Golden

IGA has been providing the Town of Golden with their groceries for 50 years, and to celebrate, IGA is hosting a sale and a barbecue.

IGA has been providing the Town of Golden with their groceries for 50 years, and to celebrate, IGA is hosting a sale and a barbecue.

Cam and Erin Dawes bought the IGA four years ago, and have been working to bring in friendly staff, while providing the best selection of groceries.

“We love the community of Golden and all it has to offer,” Cam said “My family has been in the grocery business for four generations. With my son now working at the store, it makes it a fifth generation.”

Prior to its current location, the IGA was once located where Lordco Parts Ltd. is. Now, it takes up a bit more real estate, and includes a large parking area and ample room for it outdoor garden centre.

“Being able to serve the needs of the community of Golden is a great opportunity,” Cam said.

The IGA employs around 40 local employees in a variety of departments. The store offers fresh produce, a bakery and deli, and rows of groceries, supplies, and hygene items. In the summer, an outdoor gardening centre sells flowers, vegetable and herb plants.

“All of our employees are great and make it a great place to work and shop,” Cam said.

Over the summer, IGA offers up their parking lot and barbecue for local charities and non profits to use for their fundraising.

“We do a barbecue fundraising event over the summer for many non profit groups. We have built some long lasting relationships and helped many groups with their projects,” Cam added.

This week, Cam, Erin, and the IGA staff celebrate 50 years of grocers in Golden. To add to the celebrations, IGA is hosting a sale from June 13 to 19, and will have free hot dogs on Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Customers are also invited to enter to win a special 50-item gift basket.

“Overall, we feel very grateful to all of our customers for their continued support,” Cam said.

IGA is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store will switch to summer hours from June 28 to August 31, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. IGA is located at 624 9th Avenue N.