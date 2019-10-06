Business Profile: Golden Dental Centre

The Golden Dental Centre has been making the people of Golden smile for more than 30 years.

Two years ago this month, Dr. Shane Van Biezen purchased the Golden Dental Centre. He recently renovated the office to make it more modern and more in line with his personality.

Walking through the front door, customers are greeted by friendly staff members who make them feel at home. There are 18 people employed at the Golden Dental Centre, including office staff, hygienists, and dentists. All of the Golden Dental Centre’s hygienists went to school for a four-year program and are licenced to practice in B.C. Clinical staff are required to maintain a certain number of continuing education hours to maintain their licences. Staff are continually travelling to conferences to increase their knowledge to provide patients with the most up-to-date treatments and information available.

“Staff have said that some of the best parts about working here are that everyone feels they are part of a team, and working toward a common goal.

Also, we are in a smaller community, and our patients and colleagues are like family and friends,” Van Biezen said. “Not everyone has a dental background, so it can be very intimidating when starting to work in the office, but everyone helps everyone out, and we all work together to try and provide the best patient care and customer service possible.”

The patients and the community make working and owning the Dental Centre enjoyable.

“We enjoy seeing familiar faces walk in the door and give us the opportunity to provide the best care we can for them,” Van Biezen said.

The Golden Dental Centre works hard to give back to the community. They regularly donate funds and dental essentials to the food bank and the Women’s Centre. They also donate Christmas gifts for children in need, and attend community events like the Golden Women’s Resource Centre Starlight Soiree, the Community Excellence Awards, Special Olympics, minor hockey and soccer, and the Golden Rockets.

All three doctors travel to provide dental services to those in need. Van Biezen regularly travels to Central America, and Dr.’s Chad Gennings and Jeff Dolinsky have travelled up north to provide care.

Van Biezen recently started a clinic in Invermere, expanding his practice, and also travels to Revelstoke to provide dentistry at the Queen Victoria Hospital operating room and the Golden Hospital operating room.

To find out more about Golden Dental Centre, visit www.goldendental.ca, or call 250-344-2710.