Business profile: Go Organic Sports Ranch rebrands the popular game of disc golf

Infinity Solstice the Bright Wizzard of Destiny is changing the sport of disc golf at his Go Organic Sports Ranch in Parson.

Infinity Solstice the Bright Wizzard of Destiny is changing the sport of disc golf at his Go Organic Sports Ranch in Parson.

Each year, the Go Organic Sports Ranch hosts a Disc Golf Tournament and Summer Solstice Music Party, celebrating sport, solstice, and the Bright Wizzard’s birthday. This year, Solstice has created a new name for disc golf, “flyway disc,” creating new terminology and igniting a change in the game that has been played at his ranch for nearly 20 years.

“I’m eliminating all of the golf terms,” Solstice says, adding that traditional golf terms should be left to its own sport.

Some of the terms are named with an added sentimental note. A friend of his suggested that since Solstice’s first name is Infinity, or “Fin” for short, that one of the new moves should be called the “finisher.”

The Go Organic Sports Ranch is a hub for many activities. Nestled in beautiful woods near Parson, the ranch offers the 55-hole disc golf, featuring designer targets, and a clay tennis court, outdoor ping pong, beach volleyball, and more. Each year, Solstice says the ranch hosts family fun, weddings, birthdays, reunions, staff parties, and more. They are also able to offer catering for events.

The Flyway Park has taken on many changes over the years. Originally, Solstice began building a traditional golf course on his land. Then, it evolved into disc golf, and he opened it up to the public. Now, a new form is taking shape with the Flyway Park.

“Before, it was just my own private golf course,” says Solstice, who has owned the land for around 40 years.

For around 25 years, Solstice has hosted an annual tournament on his land. Originally, he hosted a solstice tennis tournament, but that has changed to include disc golf, and now the Flyway Park, as its main feature.

The Flyway Disc Tournament begins on June 22 at 12 p.m.

Later in the day, Calgary-based band Poke the Bear will play music at the band shell. Likely, Solstice will also perform. A potluck dinner will be hosted at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Go Organic Sports Ranch, a video about the 2019 Solstice Party and tournament, and everything they offer, go to www.organicsportsranch.com or call 250-348-2351.