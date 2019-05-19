Business Profile: Glacier Raft Company buys Alpine Rafting

Some big changes are on the way for Alpine Rafting and Glacier Raft Company.

Alpine Rafting has been in business for 32 years, and as of March 2019, it officially merged with Glacier, continuing to provide raft trips for people from Golden and beyond down the Kicking Horse River.

“As a result of the merge, we have the best of both worlds. There will be staff from both companies working together,” said Andrea Sherriff from Alpine. “We will continue to operate in similar ways, and continue to grow the business by combining operational procedures from both companies.”

Alpine and Glacier rafting companies offer full day rafting, heli rafting, and family experiences. Only minor changes will take place as Alpine Rafting moves into the Glacier Raft Company location.

The best parts about Alpine Rafting and Glacier Raft Company will stay the same. The companies will continue to provide a wicked experience to all of their guests, providing them safe and fun thrills on the Kicking Horse River. One of the best parts? Sherriff says it is providing guests with a Canadian rafting experience, and meeting people from all over the world.

“We will continue to have the best customer experience, and an all around great team behind us,” Sherriff said.

Each day, guests return to the office after a day out on the river, and exclaim what an amazing experience whitewater rafting was for their first time, telling guides what an amazing trip they had.

Before the trip, guests sign in and suit up in their wetsuits. Experienced staff will help them choose the sizes right for them, and then it is time to get on the bus. Along the way, the guides will chat with visitors and point out interesting things along the highway as the bus weaves its way through the canyon. After coming to a stop near the river, guides and visitors will unload the boats and go over a safety meeting. Then, they bring the boats to the water, and do a little more briefing before hitting the waves.

Each guide brings their own unique personality onto the raft, and provides the most fun experience anyone could ask for. At the end of the day, everyone will have a smile on their face from the exhilarating experiences out on the river.

Glacier Raft Company began the framework to purchase Alpine Rafting over the winter, and will employ around 25 people this summer to provide raft trips.

The rafting season begins on May 18.

