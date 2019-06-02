Business profile: Ford gives back to the community, sets to beautify lot

Kicking Horse Ford has been operating in Golden as an auto shop and dealer since the late 1920s, and has seen many changes over the years.

Dan and Naomi Maisonneuve bought the business two years ago, after Dan worked for the company for around 15 years.

“We’re happy that we have the Ford franchise,” Dan said, adding that Ford focuses on smaller communities to provide a great dealership, mechanic services, and warranty work. “It’s great for the town, great for employers, and great for people on the road on the Trans-Canada Highway.”

With 11 employees, Dan says Ford is a really fun place to work. Everyone employed at Ford is super knowledgeable in their department, whether it is front end and parts, sales, mechanics, and more. The Maisonneuve’s value their employees, and have even built additional bays for mechanics to practice their trades. Their Ford master technician and master diesel mechanic, Chris Briggs, has worked at Ford for more than 10 years, and Dan hopes it will be many more to come.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our culture,” he added.

Even more changes are on the way at Ford, after they purchased the corner lot across from the service building. Ford has rented the lot for many years to showcase their trucks and vehicles, but the official purchase of the land means they will begin upgrading and landscaping the area. In the future, they hope to pave the lot and beautify the area with rocky landscaping, greenery, and Ford signage.

The work will begin in the next few months, and Dan hopes to have all of the refinishing done in the next few years.

Dan is excited to help beautify the downtown core, and knows that the work the company puts in will help the area look nicer.

“We put a ton of emphasis on the community,” he said.

Beautifying isn’t the only way Ford helps Golden be a better place to live. Ford also donates to local non profits, like Little Mittens, the Golden Rockets, the Golden Women’s Resource Centre, and the Golden Seniors’ Centre. Recently, they hosted a “stash the cash” event, where vehicle purchasers would find a random amount of cash in the vehicle they were buying. One person, from out of town, decided to donate his findings back into the community. Fundraisers and events like these help Kicking Horse Ford give back as much as they can.