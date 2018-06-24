Business profile: Clothing for a variety of lifestyles

Top Notch and Brents Board Shop has a bit of everything for everyone

By Sarah Wegelin

Top Notch and Brent’s Board Shop has a little bit of everything for everyone.

The businesses, owned and operated by Deborah and Brent Kwiatek, bring in a variety of lifestyle clothing to choose from. In business for more than 30 years, the couple said customer service and continuing to evolve as a business has led to their success.

“Our focus is on customers,” Brent said. “We like to keep our customers happy.”

They offer a lot of different stock. They keep one or two items of one type of clothing in a couple of different colours to add more variety on the shelves and racks in the store. More variety allows customers to find unique goods.

From bathing suits to shoes, purses, wallets, jackets, and more, the shop offers clothing for all occasions and lifestyles.

“It’s lifestyle wear,” Brent says, explaining their clothes serve everyone in the community, from workwear to active wear to graduates, they offer Carhart’s, shoes for restaurant work, gear for winter and summer sport activities, and tuxedo and suit rental for graduations.

The couple said that being in business together lets them have the lifestyle they want. They also recognize that being in business has his challenges.

“If it’s money you’re after, then don’t go into business. It’s passion to take something and make it succeed versus the monetary value,” Brent said. “If everybody is healthy, then we’re healthy.”

The couple works hard to bring in items people are looking for and offer coupons for money spent in the store.

“Whatever you need, you should be able to find it in our store, or we should be able to bring it in,” Deborah says.

Visit Deborah and Brent at Top Notch and Brent’s Board Shop at 419A 9th Avenue, North.