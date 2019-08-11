Business profile: Bona Fide brings beachy city vibes

A brand new store has opened its doors in Golden, bringing a city shopping experience that is a breath of fresh air.

Bona Fide, located at 506 9th Avenue N., offers up clothing, accessories, and home decor that are timeless and unique.

Owner Morgan Jmaiff is no stranger to business in Golden. She has owned and operated fitness companies and runs the skating club in the winters.

Since opening up Bona Fide right in downtown Golden, she has had a busy summer, keeping up with orders and all of the customers that have been coming in.

This week, she’s off to Vancouver on a buying trip to line up her stock for spring 2020. Guaranteed she will find some quality items that people will love.

“It would be easier if I wasn’t worried about buying fast fashion… I’ve been trying to avoid that,” Jmaiff said. “A lot of my companies are Canadian-based. Some of them are not manufactured in Canada, but for the most part they are. So I try to choose companies that are good for the planet, that are sustainable fabrics, and that people are going to love.

The most difficult part about her new business is finding those quality items. When shopping online, it’s hard to tell what kind of quality she will receive, which is why attending buying trips is important to her. This way, she gets to feel the fabrics and see them first hand.

In the world of technology, Jmaiff uses Instagram a lot to discover new brands.

“I try to pick pieces that are timeless,” she said.

Tourism has really helped to boost her first months in business, but she gets a lot of local residents coming in to check out the selection. She wants to keep items in her store as fresh as possible, changing out the inventory often so that people always have something new to browse.

“People have been coming to me and my family and friends saying how awesome it is,” she said. “It brings a bit of the city to Golden.”

Jmaiff worked hard on renovating the space so that it was completely refreshed and new. She chose simple details and lines to give it more of a “beachy city feel.”

Check out Bona Fide on Instagram @bonafidegolden, go online to the website at www.bonafidegolden.ca, or check out her store from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.