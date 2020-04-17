Business owner extends offer of support to anyone unemployed due to COVID-19

Since the first announcement by the shop in March, the waterfall of community support hasn't wavered

Pizzeria owner Don Gigliotti has has extended his offer of support, a free cheese pizza, to anyone in the community unemployed due to COVID-19. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

A Penticton business owner has extended his support to anyone in the community unemployed due to COVID-19.

Previously the Western News reported that Don Gigliotti, owner of Corleone’s Pizzeria on Main Street, was offering free pizza to those affected by layoffs in the food industry. On Thursday night (April 16) he announced the shop would be extending this offer to anyone unemployed due to COVID-19.

“From what I see, there’s so many people out of work in Penticton, it’s affected more than just the food industry,” said Gigliotti. “Now it’s opened up to anybody who’s been affected.”

The shop owner will be offering a free small cheese pizza to anyone laid off due to the coronavirus until the end of April. At this point, he said he’ll assess whether he can continue to offer it.

Many who have taken Gigliotti up on his offer have since returned, some to simply say thank you and others with $20 in hand, asking the shop owner to use it to help someone else.

“I’m blown away when that kind of stuff happens,” he said. “It is just a cheese pizza, but you wouldn’t believe how people are appreciative for that little gesture.”

Many others have also since offered their support, including his suppliers.

“Everybody’s pitching in so I can keep this thing going to help out,” he said.

“I’m trying to do my best, and I’m going to keep doing it, I’m going to keep going as long as I can do it.”

