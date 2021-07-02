Business Notes: The 2021 Cowichan Valley Wine Festival will run through August

Raise your glass to Cowichan this summer at the 2021 Cowichan Valley Wine Festival, which will run from Aug. 1-31.

This year’s wine festival features 12 award-winning wineries offering tastings throughout the Valley.

Explore Cowichan over 31 hot summer days, with your passport and tasting glass.

Cowichan has been rightfully designated as a specific British Columbian sub-GI wine region — an important distinction so you know your wine was produced with at least 95 per cent Cowichan-grown grapes.

It’s part of what makes the region’s wine-makers and wine so special.

Everyone’s health and safety are paramount, and you can be assured provincial health protocols are in place for the festival.

Visit TourismCowichan.com for ticket information, hours of operation, and ideas about how to explore Cowichan.

••••

Virtuous Pie Victoria will be hosting Chemainus’s Riot Brewing Co. for an All-Day Tap Takeover on July 3.

Running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the event will feature eight Riot Brewing beers, including the official re-release of Jimbo: Boysenberry Blackberry Sour.

Jimbo: Boysenberry Blackberry Sour was originally released in Oct. 2020, to honour local Vancouver Island Drag Queen Jimbo for their entertaining run on season one of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’.

The beer was a big hit for Riot Brewing.

“It was the only beer we didn’t need to work to sell,” said Riot Brewing’s sales representative who goes by the single name Math.

“It was all sold out in hours, and we were getting requests from all across Canada and the U.S.”

Partial proceeds from the tap-takeover events, and the re-release of Jimbo: Boysenberry Blackberry Sour will be donated to Rainbow Railroad, a global not-for-profit organization that helps at-risk LGTBQI+ people find safety as refugees in Canada.

••••

Several forest-sector contractors in the Cowichan Valley have been recognized for leadership in a number of areas by Mosaic Forest Management.

In a press release, Mosaic said it is honouring Vancouver Island contractors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in safety, environmental performance, Indigenous relations, diversity and inclusion, and quality this past year.

“From communities throughout Vancouver Island, the award winners have demonstrated outstanding performance in the areas that matter most,” the release said.

Jordan River Logging Ltd., from Chemainus, was recognized for its Longstanding Safety Performance, as well as for Leadership in Log Quality; Coastline Forestry Group Inc., from Duncan, was honoured for Excellent Safety Culture & Innovation; Buffalo Pitts Contracting Ltd., from Duncan, came out on top for its Excellent Environmental Performance; and Log Specific Contracting Ltd., from Chemainus, was honoured for its Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion.

“Our contractors and partners, who employ more than 2,000 British Columbians, are critical to our success,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of Mosaic.

“At Mosaic, we aspire to be proud of what we accomplish and how we accomplish it. We are not successful unless everyone goes home safely every day, we are responsible stewards of the environment, and we have treated all of our stakeholders with respect and integrity.”

•••••

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has started its Wednesday Wellness Walks for the season.

These Walks feature various hikes and walks within the Cowichan region.

After each walk, there will be an optional lunch at a local restaurant or cafe.

The next Wednesday Wellness Walk will be taking place on July 7 at Manley Creek Park and Granfield Way at 11 a.m., followed by an optional lunch at Satellite Bar & Grille.

The Walk on July 14, which begins at 10:30 a.m., will be the Holland Creek Loop. Pack your own picnic lunch for this walk.

If you are interested in joining a Wellness Walk please contact the Chamber at chamber@duncancc.bc.ca or call 250-748-1111.

••••

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers will introduce Cowichan residents to the foundation and its monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at the BC Cancer Agency, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests.

Canvassers are equipped with masks, and will maintain at least six feet of distance when interacting with you at your door.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in its monthly giving program only and will not accept cash at the door.

Once you have signed up for monthly giving, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner of the BC Cancer Agency.

Every dollar raised stays at the BC Cancer Agency, and is used to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C.

If you have questions about the door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

••••

The board of directors at the Downtown Duncan BIA is inviting members to its upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 5.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s meeting will be virtual and held on Zoom.

“This is an evening to look back at what we’ve accomplished in the past year and take care of some business, including a financial report for the year and the election of officers, but it is also a great opportunity to connect with your fellow downtown property and business owners,” a DDBIA statement said.

“If you RSVP and attend the meeting, you will be entered into a draw to win $150 Downtown Duncan Dollars which can be redeemed at most downtown businesses.”

••••

Save-On-Foods has topped the list of 70 B.C.-based businesses for the second straight year and is officially B.C.’s Most Loved Brand for 2021.

In its annual brand love survey, BC Business Magazine and research firm Ipsos team up to survey more than 1,420 British Columbians about businesses based in B.C. on 47 different attributes.

The 2021 survey also included new questions about businesses’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s such an honour to be named B.C.’s Most Loved Brand for 2021 by our customers,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“This company has a long history of going the extra mile for its customers and communities, and we have had more opportunities than ever to do that in the last year. I am so proud of the Save-On-Foods team and I can’t thank them enough for their outstanding commitment to the people who are counting on them. Congratulations to all the other excellent companies on the list of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands.”

