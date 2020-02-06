Business notes: Passion Masterclass coming to Old Firehouse Wine Bar

Just in time for Valentine's, Dr. Cheryl Fraser, a Cowichan Valley born and raised psychologist, sex therapist, author and speaker, is offering a special evening for couples designed to re-ignite great love, romance and sex.

Dr. Cheryl Fraser with Tony and Sage Robbins in Maui where Dr. Fraser was a guest instructor. (submitted)

Dr. Fraser says the provocative Passion Masterclass will give couples the opportunity “to fall in love again…with the one you’re with.”

Fresh from teaching for the top personal development coach in the world, Tony Robbins, and appearing on his podcast as the featured relationships expert, Fraser will be holding the session at The Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar on Monday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Fraser will speak from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fraser says she will teach couples how to master the three keys to passion so they can become one of those extraordinary couples who are deeply connected, playfully adventurous, sizzlingly sexy and wildly affectionate.

“I rarely meet couples that manage to keep the love, excitement, and yes, lust, alive,” suggests Fraser.

“These extraordinary couples are as rare as a saxophone-playing unicorn. But don’t for a minute think that these super couples are just lucky. Or extra-special. Nope, they are just like you, except they know the secrets to falling in love with each other, over and over again. And they make passion a priority.”

In this special evening workshop for couples, Fraser says she is going to get them started on the road to recovery from the marriage blahs.

In this Valentine’s evening for couples, Fraser will teach that long lasting romance and passion are not an accident.

“Extraordinary couples learn exactly how to create love and lust that last a lifetime. The great news is that you can too.”

Fraser will introduce couples to the major mindset shift that will transform individuals from being lonely, unhappy, and on the relationship rocks to connected, joyful, sexy, and in love with their mate.

Fraser says she has been engaged in a life-long search for answers to successful relationships.

“I’ve been searching for the secret to long-term love and passion since I found out that Shaun Cassidy was not my soulmate after all.”

That inability to connect with the 1970s heartthrob led her to an award winning career as a love expert with a PhD in clinical psychology, sex therapy training, a talk radio show, and TV slots giving love and sex advice.

“But it was way harder figuring out love for myself. I eloped to Greece and exchanged vows Mamma Mia style — but two years later my beloved and I threw our wedding crowns into the ocean and called it quits.

“I kept searching, training, and applying my hard won knowledge to helping couples in my private practice and to my own dating life. Eventually I discovered the exact skills every great couple has mastered — what I call the three keys to passion.”

Books, teaching tantric sex at Tony Robbins’s Ultimate Love and Passion Program in Hawaii and another marriage followed.

“And now I want to share the secrets to great love and sex with you. This special evening together is the culmination of everything I’ve learned in 25 years of working with couples and being a partner myself, for better and worse, from divorce to loving again.”

Space is limited for this free event. You can register at drcherylfraser@gmail.com or www.drcherylfraser.com

• • •

A former winner of the Art in Business crown has stepped forward as the sponsor for this year’s Black Tie Award in this category.

Cowichan Woodwork, a well-known business that has been part of the community for more than 17 years, won the award in 2014.

“We were so honoured to receive the Art In Business Award in 2014,” says owner Gordon Smith.

“The opportunity to sponsor the category for this year’s award celebrations, sort of brings the experience full circle for us. There are so many creative and artistic members of the Cowichan business community.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the unique contributions this year’s nominees bring to the table.”

In 2018, the Art In Business Award was presented to Lorainne Blake of Steps Ahead Dance, by Naomi and Andreas Kunert of Ancient Art of Stone who took home the award in previous Black Tie Award season.

“The Black Tie nomination was delightfully surprising. The confirmation of a finalist position, exciting and the award itself, most humbling,” Blake says, reflecting on the award.

“The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce’s support of the arts industries is inspiring and greatly valued in this creative and vibrant community.”

The Black Tie Awards will be held at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on the evening of Friday, April 17. Tickets will go on sale in March.

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Excellent Frameworks, home of the E.J. Hughes Gallery will be closed for the first two weeks of March as it moves to a new home at 115 Kenneth St. in downtown Duncan. WorkBC in Duncan is hiring for two exciting positions. Ethos Career Management Group is hiring on behalf of WorkBC for both a general manager and a learning training specialist. The positions call for qualified individuals looking for great career opportunities. Check out www.ethoscmg.com/careers for more information. BC Métis Federation is sponsoring a job fair and procurement opportunity meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Duncan. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the opportunities relating to the Transmountain Pipeline Expansion Project. The meeting will be at the Best Western. For more information contact Earl Belcourt at 250-252-5959. The Duncan Garage Café and Bakery will be closed from Feb. 16 to 20 while a renovation and expansion is underway.