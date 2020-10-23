Business notes: New fish and chips shop opens in Chemainus

Bits and pieces of what's happening in the Cowichan business community

Nobody’s quite sure who Captain Andy is, but his fish and chips restaurant is starting to attract some serious attention.

Located in the recently opened Chemainus Public Market in downtown Chemainus, Captain Andy’s Fish & Chips is a seven days a week restaurant offering take-out and limited seating in the eatery.

Co-owner Warren Goulding says the response to the fish and chips restaurant has been excellent.

“We knew there was an appetite for a good, old-fashioned style fish and chips shop in Chemainus,” Goulding said.

“There hasn’t been one operating in town for several years and people often mentioned how they missed the fish and chip restaurant that had been in Old Town Chemainus for many years.”

Opening in the midst of a pandemic has provided some challenges, but Captain Andy’s is doing everything it can to ensure the comfort and safety of its patrons.

Seating is restricted to three tables in the restaurant that will eventually be able to accommodate about three dozen people.

“It would be nice to be able to seat more people in a comfortable and cozy setting but for now this is working just fine,” Goulding said.

“People have always liked the idea of taking fish and chips home so more than 70 per cent of our customers are doing just that. We encourage people to phone ahead so we can have their order ready for them when they get here.”

The menu features halibut, cod and salmon and the fish can be served battered or grilled.

“Right now the menu is pretty limited, but as we go along we’re going to be adding some special items,” Goulding said. “Watch for a super seafood chowder to be offered very soon.”

Captain Andy’s is open from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information, call 250-324-4888 or drop in to Captain Andy’s at 9790 Willow St. across from Waterwheel Park in Chemainus.

•••••

Duncan’s Made to Last Custom Homes is a finalist in four categories in the 2020 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence Awards of Vancouver Island.

The CARE Awards showcase outstanding projects by Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast design and construction.

Made to Last is being recognized by the Victoria Residential Builders Association, the organizers of the CARE awards, this year for its work on the Mountaincalm development project.

The company is a finalist in the Best New Home Design, Best Traditional Kitchen Over 250 ft., Best Traditional Bathroom and Best Interior-Residential Over 2,500 sq. ft. categories.

South Shore Cabinetry, which has locations in Lake Cowichan and Victoria, is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Kitchen over 250 ft. category.

The gold winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 by CFAX host Al Ferraby on the Facebook pages of both CFAX and CTV Vancouver Island.

“Finalists have overcome challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to the first online CARE Awards event on Nov. 28,” said Gordon English, chairman of the 2020 CARE Awards.

••••

The annual November Cowichan Artisan Tour has transformed itself into a safe and accessible format for people to enjoy this fall during the ongoing pandemic.

Every autumn, the Cowichan Artisans have been opening their studios and galleries during the first weekend in November for people to enjoy the creations of the full-time professional artists finding personal gems and presents for Christmas.

Because of the pandemic this year, people are welcome to book an appointment with the artists they would like to visit and receive individual attention with each of them.

People are encouraged to go to the Cowichan Artisans website at cowichanartisans.com for the contact information and be in touch with the artist(s) directly.

“There are many amazing artists to visit,” said a press release from the Cowichan Artisans

“We look forward to spending time with you in a safe and relaxing way.”

•••••

After a short hiatus, the Youth 20/20 Can Project is once again jumping into action in the Cowichan Valley.

Funded by the federal government, Youth 20/20 Can is part of a national movement to build a culture of volunteer service that empowers young Canadians to make an impact.

Youth can gain valuable experience and build their employable skills, all while giving back to their communities with other young Canadians.

Jennifer Lazenby, executive director at Volunteer Cowichan, said the Youth 20/20 Can project helps youth expand their interests, build their volunteer plans with community in mind, and use their own creativity and ideas to add value to the lives of the people around them.

“They will make connections, strengthen their skills and employability, and feel a sense of accomplishment as part of a positive team of young people,” she said.

Running until March 31, the project will provide volunteers with links to numerous community organizations and offer a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, as well as encouraging the participants to create and manage their own community service initiatives.

For more information, go to volunteercowichan.bc.ca or email youth2020cowichan@gmail.com.