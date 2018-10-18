Business notes: Hair at 60 Queens does its part for the homeless

This is the third year that Hair at 60 Queens has participated in the annual event

Jenn Newman, left and Barb Stevens, owners of Hair at 60 Queens, closed down their business on Oct. 4 to cut hair for the area’s homeless people. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Staff at Hair at 60 Queens were busy all day on Oct. 10 cutting hair at Duncan United Church.

The mother-daughter team of Barb Stevens and Jenn Newman, owners of Hair at 60 Queens, closed down their business on that day to participate in the church’s Day of Service, in which hair cuts, foot care, free lunches and other services were provided to the city’s homeless.

This is the third year that Hair at 60 Queens has participated in the annual event, as well as its many years offering the same service at the Valley’s Warmland shelter.

Stevens said the duo cut hair for 65 people at last year’s Day of Service, and expected close to the same on Oct. 10.

“We live in a time when there’s a lot of taking, and I think it’s time we stop and give something back,” she said.

“Everybody deserves special attention. We’re not rich so all we have to offer are our services.”

Get tickets to Purica Foundation hospice gala

The Purica Foundation will be hosting their second Gala Evening supporting the continued efforts to raise the remaining funds needed to build the Cowichan Valley’s first hospice house.

Last year, the sold-out event hosted by the Purica Foundation, a health-food store network with a branch in Duncan, raised $130,000 for the Cowichan Hospice House Project.

The evening brought to the public’s attention the need for a hospice house and launched a chain reaction within the community for additional donations totalling $7.2 million.

“With each donation, whether big or small, our Valley is closer to seeing this $10 million vision come to fruition,” stated Purica Foundation co-founder Marnie Watkin.

“To see the years of hard work, passion and drive that the Cowichan Valley Hospice House Task Force exudes makes being involved a very humbling experience.”

This year’s Havana Nights Gala is taking place on Nov. 3 at Mellor Hall, featuring Juno Award nominee Cuban/Canadian artist Adonis Puentes.

Watkins said the Purica Foundation is hoping to surpass last year’s total with the generosity of sponsors, and in-kind donations and from silent and live auctions.

To find out more, contact Purica at 250-746-9397 or email fundraising@purica.com.

New park dedicated west of Shawnigan Lake

An official park recognition ceremony for the new Drs. Jagdis K. and Sarjit K. Siddoo Park, an 8.4-hectare pristine riverside natural area park located in the Cowichan Valley, was held on Oct. 5

TimberWest, which has forestry operations in the area, and the Siddoo family recently donated the park to the Cowichan Valley Regional District. The new park is located six kilometres from the Koksilah River Provincial Park, just west of Shawnigan Lake.

The park consists of old trees and second-growth forest, the fish-bearing Koksilah River and 3 Mile Creek as well as known local hiking trails.

Together, TimberWest worked with the Siddoo family to raise title to the land and donate the full parcel to the Cowichan Valley Regional District with a conservation covenant to guide future park use jointly held by the Cowichan Land Trust and the Nanaimo Area Land Trust.

“TimberWest is pleased to contribute towards the creation of this new riverside park located in the heart of Vancouver Island,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of TimberWest.

“It has been our distinct pleasure working with the Siddoos on this park donation project that represents our common values — creating environmental legacies for communities now and the generations to follow.”

TimberWest measures total carbon footprint

In other TimberWest news, the forest company announced this week that it is committed to pursuing carbon neutrality over the next 10 years and has taken the first significant step in the process by measuring a total carbon footprint going beyond just its operations to incorporate supply chain energy use, forest carbon and its distribution network.

TimberWest has recently conducted a carbon accounting of its forest assets and activities, starting with the organic matter on the forest floor, and continuing to the trees and resultant wood products, including TimberWest’s associated operational activities.

This approach is believed to be a first-of-its-kind for a forest company to understand its end-to-end impact with respect to climate change.

“Working forests are a renewable resource and a potential positive contributor to addressing climate change,” said Jeff Zweig, TimberWest’s CEO.

“This end-to-end approach to understanding our carbon footprint is a key step in determining how we can be part of the solution to climate change through sustainable forest management and informed decisions across our supply chain. This data sets an important benchmark from which we will measure our progress towards carbon neutrality over the next decade.”

Chamber events celebrate small business month

There are a number of upcoming events to celebrate that fact that October is Small Business Month.

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mixer on Oct. 18 at Coastal Community Credit Union, with 50/50 proceeds in support of Nourish Cowichan.

The month will conclude with a Small Business BIG DAY Symposium on Oct. 30.

“We wrap up Small Business Month with a day of learning, networking and growing your business,” said Sonja Nagel, the chamber’s executive director.

“Take advantage of a full day pass for $85, which includes lunch with members of the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance, two fabulous breakout sessions, Small Business BC consultation, refreshment breaks, mixer and more at the newly renovated Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn.”

To register, go to www.duncancc.bc.ca.