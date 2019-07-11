K de K spent her early years working on the Fraser River but now enjoys life on the Salish Sea. (submitted)

Business notes: Get from Mill Bay to Victoria airport by water with Bay to Bay Charters

As well as the airport, Arsenault can transport folks to North Saanich, BC Ferries and other points

Earlier this month, Bay to Bay Charters began offering a water taxi service from Mill Bay to Victoria International Airport via Deep Cove Marina with drop off or pick up service from dock to door in less than 30 minutes.

The comfortable service is provided by Capt. Miles Arsenault and his vessel K de K.

“She was built in 1985 for a tug operation and lived her life on the Fraser River,” explains Arsenault of the eight-passenger boat.

“She was built really strong, really nice and I look forward to being of service to the Island. She is the perfect vessel for these waters.”

As well as service to the airport, Arsenault can transport commuters to North Saanich, BC Ferries and other points in the area.

There is also service available from Cowichan Bay, Genoa Bay, Crofton and Chemainus.

For the whole story contact Miles Arsenault at 250-217-4001 or miles@baytobay.ca. The website is www.baytobay.ca

• • •

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has added several new businesses to its membership list in the last few weeks.

Among the new members are:

• One Planet Percussion, owned by drummer and educator Michael Beechey, provides high quality musical instruction that engages, inspires and informs students to study the work of past masters and world influences to find their own unique form of self-expression.

Beechey launched One Planet Percussion to help spread the word that drumming is fun! Students of all ages enjoy learning to play favorite songs and beats in an encouraging environment, attractive setting and using professional equipment with access to a large library of instructional material and songs. For more information call Michael Beechey at 250-597-DRUM (3786).

• Exhale@maplebay has announced its brand new vacation rental suites located next to Maple Bay Marina and minutes from lakes, hiking and biking trails, pubs, restaurants, boutique shops and Duncan’s Saturday farmers market.

The Starboard Suite is a self contained King bedroom suite with an ocean view, a separate entrance, a private patio with barbecue and dining area and a pullout sleeper sofa to accommodate four.

Exhale@maplebay is convenient to Harbour Air which services Saltspring Island and Vancouver.

For more information call 250-709-7889.

• O.U.R. Ecovillage is located on an extraordinary 25 acres near Shawnigan Lake.

O.U.R. ECOVILLAGE began operations in 1999 with a vision to create a model “Sustainable Living Demonstration Site and Education Centre” rooted in social, ecological, and economic well being.

As a multi-stakeholder organizational structure there are a number of organizations, industry partners, government/regulatory authorities, researchers and local to global community members participating in OUR Learning Community.

With K-12 school groups, 13 universities/colleges, corporate sponsors, and a wide variety of interdisciplinary educators, all walks of life are considered for training of how to live and learn into OUR collective future.

For more information call 250-743-3067 or info@ourecovillage.org.

• St. John’s Academy Shawnigan Lake is a student centred, secular school delivering an inquiry based, interdisciplinary learning program.

Their holistic programs develop appreciation of the outdoors in all aspects of learning and engaging students into the arts. If you’re wondering what makes St. John’s Academy Shawnigan Lake special, it can be summarized as having an inspiring campus where extraordinary learning happens with a family atmosphere of educated and caring staff.

More information at stjohnsacademy.ca

• Top Pair Roofing Inc. is owned and operated by Ryan Topping and Greg Perry. The company offers dependable, affordable and durable roofing services. They pride themselves on using superior materials to ensure that your family stays warm and dry and safety is one of their primary concerns. Whether a quaint cottage or an elaborate custom home, Top Pair Roofing Inc. is proud to offer CertainTeed asphalt shingles to ensure you receive the appropriate roofing solution for your home.

For information call 250-857-6486 or gregperry@toppairroofing.com.

