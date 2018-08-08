Business notes: Fresh baked goods available at the new Queen’s Cup Cafe

"I really like the feel of the city."

Eric Edgar is the owner of the Queen’s Cup Cafe on Queen’s Street in Duncan. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Eric Edgar is up at 5 a.m. every morning to prepare fresh baked goods for his Queen’s Cup Cafe, which recently opened on Queen’s Road in Duncan.

Edgar said his baked goods, which include muffins and pastries, are fresh every day and none are kept for the next business day.

He’s also proud of the many specialty coffees that he has in his inventory.

The cafe, located at 60 Queen’s Rd., opens as early as 5:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday each week.

Edgar said he’s been moving around the Island for years and saving money for when he found the right place to open a cafe.

“I ended up here in Duncan,” he said.

“I really like the feel of the city. Some families have been here for 10 generations and there’s a great feeling of community here. Business is slowly picking up and getting better all the time.”

The Queen’s Cup Cafe is currently selling Mustard Seed Coffee, made locally at The Mustard Seed Street Church, with the proceeds going directly to the church’s Hope Farm in Duncan.

Hope Farm provides healing restoration and freedom for men wanting to find new life from addictions.

South Shore Cabinetry up for bushel of awards

South Shore Cabinetry, which has locations in Lake Cowichan and Victoria, is a finalist in eight categories in the 2018 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence Awards of Vancouver Island.

Along with numerous partners, the award-winning cabinetry company is a finalist in the Best Single Family Detached Spec Home over 3,500 sq. ft. category, Best Condominium Unit, Best Master Suite over 600 sq. ft., Best Custom Millwork 3,000 – 6,000 sq. ft. and four Best Contemporary Kitchen categories.

The finalists for this year’s awards were announced on Aug. 1 by the Victoria Residential Builders Association which represents Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast design and construction, showcasing the very best in new homes and renovations.

The Gold winners will be announced at the CARE Awards gala on Sept. 29 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

“These finalists combine creative design, craftsmanship, energy efficiency and other environmental considerations to demonstrate our region’s leadership in residential construction,” said Todd Halaburda, chairman of the 2018 CARE Awards.

“I congratulate the finalists on their outstanding projects.”

Trails extending thanks to big TimberWest donation

TimberWest is donating $200,000 for improvements on the Trans Canada Trail in the Cowichan Valley.

The funding will support two further trail enhancement projects along the Cowichan Valley Trail from Halalt First Nation to the town of Ladysmith, in partnership with the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Work is already underway on the Saltair Rail with Trail, which will connect the towns of Chemainus and Ladysmith via a 4.7-kilometre greenway.

In 2019, TimberWest’s donations will also see the creation of a new 4.3-kilometre greenway off the Cowichan Valley Trail in Chemainus, connecting rural neighbourhoods and First Nations communities.

“TimberWest continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the Cowichan Valley, and this latest contribution is another example of the company really stepping up and walking the talk,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD.

“As we work towards the completion of nearly nine kilometres of Rail with Trail projects in the Chemainus and Saltair areas in 2018 and 2019, we are thankful for this corporate partnership and the work of the staff at Trans Canada Trail.”

It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen this Thursday

Dairy Queen fans in Duncan are encouraged to continue the 16-year tradition of making miracles happen by visiting their local Dairy Queen to celebrate Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 9.

Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at Dairy Queen on Thursday will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

These hospitals rely on community donations to ensure each child receives the best possible care.

Since the partnership began in 1984, Dairy Queen franchises have become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with over $135 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

Duncan’s Dairy Queen is under the new ownership of Travis Berthiaume and Graham Nice.

“One thing we’re committed to is to be more actively involved in the community,” Nice said.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter