Business notes: DLC Lighthouse Mortgage donates bikes in time for Christmas

DLC Lighthouse Mortgage Corp. and Experience Cycling are donating 16 new bikes to charity. Pictured, from left, are Chelsey Sweet, from C-Suite Media, the DLC’s Leanna Bender, Kari Girdlestone, Sheldon Latham and Tracey Morrison, Experience Cycling’s Will Arnold and Tina Schoen from the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Some kids in the Cowichan Valley will have new wheels in time for Christmas, thanks to the efforts of two local businesses.

DLC Lighthouse Mortgage Corp. has partnered with Duncan’s Experience Cycling to donate 16 new bikes to the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society to distribute to its clients who most need them.

Tracey Morrison, from DLC Lighthouse Mortgage, said the Duncan-based company joined Dominion Lending Centres, a network of Canadian mortgage brokers, last year and this is the first year it is participating in the annual DLC Bikes for Kids drive, which collects bikes for underprivileged kids each Christmas.

She said DLC Lighthouse Mortgage bought 14 of the bikes, and Experience Cycling donated two bikes and provided the safety checks on all of them.

“The people at the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society were overjoyed when we told them that we had chosen them to be the focus of our inaugural DLC Bikes for Kids drive in the Valley,” Morrison said.

“We intend to choose a different charity every year.”

DDBIA gets popular support

The Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area has its funding in place for the next five years.

The DDBIA, which promotes the downtown Duncan business area through cohesive marketing, advocacy, events, and revitalization projects and programs, is funded through a special property levy on commercial properties within two areas in the downtown.

To confirm the support of the affected property owners, the city recently conducted a petition against process, which resulted in a strong endorsement for the continuation of the DDBIA.

“We are pleased that our membership demonstrated the highest support ever for our organization since its inception 20 years ago,” said DDBIA president Chris Manley.

“I already love the vibe in downtown Duncan and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish in the next five years. Our board and staff are really encouraged with the confidence the members have shown us. It’s an exciting time to be in business downtown.”

Coast Capital gives food bank boost

Food banks in Duncan are getting a much needed boost just in time for the holidays, thanks to Coast Capital Savings.

The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is receiving $1,000 out of a $75,000 donation from Coast Capital Savings to food banks across B.C.

The contribution to Food Banks BC is being distributed across the communities where the B.C.-based credit union operates in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

Spokeswoman Maureen Young said the credit union is making the donation to support those who need a little help over the holidays, including vulnerable young people.

“Community leadership is a pillar of Coast Capital’s corporate strategy,” Young said.

“Helping is part of our DNA and at this time of year, giving back is so important. Coast Capital’s donation to our local food banks helps ensure that these families can focus on enjoying time together over the holiday season instead of worrying about where their next meal is coming from.”

Fibre Shed looks to weave success

The Vancouver Island Fibre Shed has launched a campaign that aims to support and encourage Island farmers to grow more fibre-producing animals and crops.

The object of the initiative is to create a local fibre economy on Vancouver Island and to link the farmers to those in the market who are looking for quality, locally grown fibre related products.

Spokeswoman Dea Masotti Payne said that before Jan. 31, 2018, matching funds are needed for the proposal that is to be sent to the Investment Agriculture Foundation to support an inventory and needs assessment of fibre farmers (sheep, alpaca and llama to start with) on Vancouver Island and on the surrounding islands.

She said the VIFS will be working closely with Inca Dinca Do Fibery which has just bought the last functioning fibre mill on Vancouver Island and moved it to North Saanich.

“A GoFundMe campaign (with a $4,000 goal) was started in Courtenay in the hopes of supporting the Vancouver Island Fibre Shed,” Masotti Payne said.

“Canadians have already shown their support for this project, helping to raise more than $600 in five days.”

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/vifibreshed

Wood Forum coming to Duncan

The Vancouver Island Economic Alliance will hold its first ever Wood Forum & Showcase at the Cowichan Exhibition Park on March 23.

This event will introduce builders, contractors, designers, engineers, architects, developers and property managers to a broad range of interior and exterior wood products being manufactured on Vancouver Island.

The industry forum will feature four sessions between 9 a.m. to noon focused on next steps to take advantage of emerging industry opportunities and to find solutions to persistent challenges.

The Wood Product Showcase will feature manufacturers and artisans exhibiting their products from noon to 4 p.m.

To register, go to www.proreg.ca/events/viea/woodexpo/delegate-e.php.