Business notes: CVRD sponsoring Green Business category at Black Tie Awards

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is once again partnering with the Duncan Cowichan Chamber in support of the Green Business category for the Black Tie Awards 2020.

“The Cowichan Valley Regional District is honoured to continue its sponsorship of the Green Business Award,” says CVRD Chair Aaron Stone.

“Our region is profoundly aware of the challenges ahead in dealing with climate change and is committed to finding ways to move forward collectively and proactively.

“Cowichan businesses are highly innovative in this regard and this award is one way for us to recognize those businesses that are leading the way in forging a sustainable, resilient and economically prosperous future for us all.”

Previous recipients of the Green Business Award have included Robin Round of Botanical Bliss (2015), Judy Stafford and Team at the Cowichan Green Community (2016) and most recently, Katy and John Ehrlich of Alderlea Farm and Café (2018).

“We had been nominated four times for the Black Tie Awards and each time was exciting for us,” recalls Katy Ehrlich.

“When we were selected as a finalist the fourth time, we were very pleased but we had no expectations of winning, so when we were announced as the winner, we were thrilled.”

Ehrlich says that while it was a huge highlight for Alderlea Farm and Café to be recognized for green business practices, the award also belongs to the community.

“Since the community has been behind us the whole way, the people who are part of making healthy, green choices were acknowledged at the same time.”

Founded on Customer Service, the Black Tie Awards now recognizes excellence in business and volunteerism across nine award categories, including Green Business.

The Black Tie Awards 2020 will be held at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on the evening of Friday, April 17. Tickets will go on sale in March.

• • •

The Work BC Centre Cowichan Job Fair is coming up soon and it’s an opportunity for employers to meet hundreds of potential candidates, including employees for the busy spring and summer season.

The Job Fair takes place on March 5 at the Cowichan Community Centre and participation is free.

It’s also an opportunity to learn about various employer programs such as wage subsidies, customized employment opportunities and exclusive hiring events to assist local businesses with their unique hiring needs.

For more information call 250-748-9880 or centre-duncan@workbc.ca

Cowichan Valley Citizen