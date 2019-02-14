Business notes: Building relationships key in business and life

A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity of speaking to Networking for Non-Profits Cowichan.

I was invited by Anne-Marie Koppen, a long-time friend from Thetis Island and a tireless volunteer who has devoted a huge chunk of her busy life to helping people and organizations in the community.

Anne-Marie asked me to share some thoughts on how non-profit groups could do a better job of getting their message out to the public.

We bounced a lot of ideas around for more than two hours and hopefully it was beneficial for the group. It certainly was for me.

I noted that among the group of about three dozen people I recognized the names of most of them, but for many it was the first time we had met face-to-face.

It seems to me that is an area in which we can all improve. It’s so easy to “communicate” through texts, emails, chats and other means that we often overlook the part where we build actual relationships.

Ideally, we can get together for a short meeting or meet for a coffee, but even a quick phone call beats those emails or Facebook chats.

Somewhat related, I see that at least one Canadian Tire store in Eastern Canada is taking out its self-serve checkouts. They’ve picked up on the fact that many customers consider these devices to be job-killers and many shoppers prefer the personal contact.

It’s a reminder to all of us in business, whether we’re selling advertising, memberships or tires, that relationship building is important.

• • •

BRIEFS:

• Let’s hope the weather cooperates and Cynthia Lockrey of Lockrey Communications will be able to hold her Media Relations 101 workshop today. It’s being held in the upstairs meeting room at the Sands Funeral Chapel on Ypres Street. More information available from the Chamber of Commerce.

• In celebration of Chamber Week, Island Savings together with the Chamber, will be hosting the 2019 Business Expo and Community Social at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre. This is an opportunity for Chamber Members to showcase and sell their products and services to the community. There are only five exhibitor spaces remaining. Book your table now.

• The Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to join in the South Cowichan Dine Crawl, a chauffeured group dining experience on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The group will depart from Valley View Centre and head to The Summit Restaurant at the Villa Eyrie Resort for appetizers and breathtaking views. For the main course, they’ll enjoy the waterfront atmosphere at Bridgemans Bistro in Mill Bay. Finally, they’ll finish back at the departure point for gelato and espresso at Pizzeria Prima Strada. Tickets are $65 per person, which includes group transportation with Cheers Cowichan Tours and applicable taxes. Advance registration is required and you’ll be asked to preselect your appetizer and main at the time of registration. There are only 20 seats available, so check out the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce website.