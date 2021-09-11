Business group looks for grant to beautify downtown Cumberland

Cumberland council is supporting an application by the Cumberland Business Association for a grant aimed at helping beautify the community.

The item was on the agenda for council at the Sept. 7 meeting, as economic development officer Kaelin Chambers told council the CBA needed to apply by mid-month.

He said the CBA’s plans would not cause disruption in the village.

“We’re not closing streets or shutting down intersections,” he said.

In the letter to the village, the CBA asked for a letter of support from council for its THRIVE Beautification Grant through Island Coastal Economic Trust.

The idea is to boost the downtown core through a project that focuses on enticing people to come downtown and stay. To be approved, it must include an artistic or cultural component.

The details of the plans for the grant project are being reviewed, Chambers added.

“The design will be coming soon,” he said. “I’ll get it to council as soon as we can.”

Council approved a motion to provide a letter for the CBA’s application as well as have staff come back with more details on the plans for review.

In the letter to the village, the CBA noted it had met with a traffic engineer to work toward a plan for this fall.

It also said it is considering applying to the Comox Valley Community Enrichment Grant for support on a project to address a need such as accessibility or safety in the downtown and may need further support from council.

Over the last year or so, the CBA was started to work on behalf of local business interests, particularly in the core of Cumberland, and has been in the process of formalizing its relationship with the village. The organization started in response to the challenges faced by businesses during the early months of the pandemic lockdown.

