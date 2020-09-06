Business Beat

Stocked Co. brings sustainable shopping options to the Elk Valley

Stocked Co. offers a variety of New Moon Goods. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Stocked Co. offers Fernie residents alternative shopping options

Stocked Co., a sustainable refillery, offers locals a variety of environmentally conscious products from their new location in downtown Fernie.

Starting in April 2019, co-owners Kara McFall and Marcelle Clarkson hosted pop ups outside the Wildsight office and a number of other local businesses, offering locals a wide range of sustainable products.

Continuing their journey to redefine shopping in the Elk Valley, the duo opened up in their new location this past July.

“We wanted to do something good for the environment, as well as to do something good for the community, giving them an extra shopping option they didn’t have,” said McFall.

Stocked Co. is once again offering residents refills on all-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner, laundry soap, dish soap, hand soap, shampoo and conditioner, dish washing tabs, and baby wash.

The shop also carries refills of Routine Deodorant and other sustainable goods including beeswax wraps and vintage pieces from New Moon Goods.

All of the products found inside Stocked Co. are made in Canada, predominantly within the Elk Valley, British Columbia, or Alberta.

“Our shop isn’t for a targeted audience, refilling is for everybody. It’s a lifestyle change that comes from small steps. Even if you’re new to the concept, if anyone has questions or just wants to pop in, we encourage them to book an appointment and come see what we’re all about.”

For more information including a stock list and volunteer opportunities, as well as to book in for a visit to the shop, head to Stocked Co.’s website at stockedco.com/.

GearHub Sports celebrates 10 year anniversary

Fernie’s GearHub Sports is celebrating their tenth anniversary with a mega sale from Sept. 4 until Sept. 7, where customers can save 20 to 80 per cent on products store-wide.

A variety of gear will be discounted, including skis, poles, boots, rental and demo bikes, last year’s skis, and more.

“It’s our ten year anniversary, that’s huge for us! It’s been amazing seeing all the people that come into the shop. We appreciate the community’s support, and this is our way of giving back,” said Jeff Hills, employee of GearHub.

For online deals, head to their website, gearhub.ca/.

Sparwood kicks off fall dryland fitness classes

The Sparwood Leisure Centre is heading into fall with a number of fitness classes starting September 8.

Running Monday through to Thursday, the centre is hosting various yoga classes including an active, movement focused class, and a gentle, beginner class. Strength training, cardio and core, Zumba and Tabata classes are also being offered on select evenings.

Classes are available as drop ins with an Active Living Pass, or via regular drop in fees of $6.25.

For more information, see the Sparwood Community Newsletter.

Sparwood fitness centre 24 hour access returns

As of Sept. 8, the Sparwood Leisure Centre Fitness Centre will return to 24 hour access.

The centre offers a wide selection of cardio equipment, free weights, and other gym equipment.

To reactivate key fobs, email recoffice@sparwood.ca or visit the front desk.

Fernie Free Press