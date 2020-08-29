Business Beat

Owner Susan Mould and her teammate Megan Cledwyn stand alongside their new food truck. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Chamber releases date for Business Excellence Awards

The 2020 Virtual Business Excellence Awards are to be held via Zoom on Oct. 23.

The chamber will be selling at home celebration kits, as well as host a best gala attire contest and more.

“We recognize that now more than ever it is important to celebrate the hardworking, creative, and resilient business community we have in Fernie,” read the release. “Our top priority is to create a time of celebration and fun that supports our community and our local businesses, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”

Nominations for the various award categories are open to the public until Sept. 7, after which all nominees from business categories will be contacted to submit an awards package used by the judges to determine finalists. All businesses will be judged by independent judges from outside the Fernie area, however the Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and the Chamber Legacy Awards will be adjudicated by the chamber’s board of directors.

Businesses and organizations nominated in all categories will be eligible for the People’s Choice award, voted on by the public in September.

For more information, or to nominate a business for the awards, visit the Fernie Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or head to surveymonkey.com/r/2020businessawards.

Tiny Concerts in the Park continue throughout summer

Shred Kelly’s Tiny Concerts in the Park will bring toe-tapping live music to the Annex Park for the remainder of August.

The series, kicked off by Tim Newton and Sage McBride with their first concert on Aug. 7, has expanded to showcase some of Fernie’s most famous bands including Red Girl and Small Town Artillery.

The next open-air concert will be held on Aug. 29, with performances at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets run at $27.50 per person, with the upcoming line up to be announced.

To purchase tickets, visit ferniestokefest.com/tickets.

Wheelie Good Eats offers curbside treats

Wheelie Good Eats, Fernie’s newest food truck, is hitting the streets this summer with a wide selection of delicious and homemade Turkish, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean inspired foods.

With a focus on flavour, aroma and health, the menu is full of protein flat breads, quinoa and hemp salads, Reuben sandwiches, and farmers sausages, as well as a variety of gluten free and vegan options.

Wheelie Good Eats can be found off 2nd Ave. on the vendors corner in downtown Fernie. Hours of operation are from Wednesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or later. They can also be found at the Fernie Mountain Market on Sunday’s from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Wheelie Good Eats also offers a private catering option, allowing groups to pre-order food for pick up and delivery, or have the food truck hired for private events.

“Wheelie has been hired a few times this past month and it seems to be a blast for the groups as our trailer is quite unique and offers a great vibe,” said owner Susan Mould.

To keep up to date with Wheelie Good Eats, check out their Facebook Page or Instagram @wheelie.good.eats.

