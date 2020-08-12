Business Beat

Fernie Heritage Library springs to lifeAfter the Library’s annual one week closure August 4-10 they have reopened. Offering once again curbside pickup of books, dvds, printing, faxing etc, helping people with questions, free wifi in the garden and many other services. ET Hair Salon welcomes new stylistFernie’s ET Hair Salon welcomes new stylist, Kaitlyn Poirier, to their team.The experienced stylist specializes in blondes, foiling, balayage and extensions, including tape in, fusion, and micro beads.Poirier brings years of experience doing hair shows, photo shoots, and travel styling throughout both Canada and the United States, including locations such as Las Vegas and Montreal.Bookings with Poirier are now open, however interested clients are asked to call in soon as her schedule is filling back up fast.To keep up to date with Poirier’s styling, follow her on Instagram @hairdonebykatie, or follow ET Hair Salon @ethairsalon97. District of Elkford offers summer programmingElkford’s Jess Trozzo is hosting a number of yoga and meditation classes at the Community Conference Centre throughout the remainder of summer.Both classes run on August 13, 20 and 27, with the yoga classes starting at 6 p.m., and the meditation courses at 7:15 p.m.The yoga classes cost $17, and take attendees through a variety of breathing and stretching exercises meant to encourage free movement and mindfulness. Both new and experienced yogis are encouraged to participate.The beginner meditation courses operate at $9 per person, instructing attendees through the art of relaxation via guided meditations, restorative poses, breath work, and silence.Attendees must be at least 16 years old to participate.Norja Vanderelst is also hosting an introduction to reiki course on August 25 for $31. Reiki is an energy healing technique geared towards promoting spiritual, mental, and emotional healing. Registration for the class closes on August 21.The District of Elkford is also hosting a string art class on August 19 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Hosted by Teena Davis, participants will be taught how to make a string bear on a rustic wooden sign. The event is $37 per person and includes all supplies, however attendees are required to bring their own hammer.To register for either event, visit the Elkford Community Conference Centre or call 250-865-4010.Sparrow Hair jumps into new brand partnershipsFernie’s Sparrow Hair is officially becoming a Bumble and Bumble salon.Bumble and Bumble is a high performance hair care brand founded in New York City by Michael Gordon, specializing in superior quality, cruelty, paraben and silicone free products.Following their previous loyalty to Aveda, salon managers felt it was time to shake things up with new and exciting products.Following careful research, Sparrow is also partnering with Redken to offer clients bountiful shades of permanent and semi permanent high performing colours.The Arts Station showcases pottery by Kerri HolmesThe Arts Station is exhibiting the work of local pottery artist, Kerri Holmes, for the month of August.Holmes is a musician, educator, and stoneware clay artist who throws utilitarian pots for the home and garden. Her work has been showcased throughout the Kootenays. Holmes also taught pottery workshops for over 15 years, and has been a board member of the Fernie District Arts Council, an adjudicator for the Arts Station’s Public Art Project, and a studio technician for the Fernie Potter’s Guild.Each work created for her current show, The Potter’s Garden, represents an influential person, lesson, place, or state of mind.For more information on her show, visit the Arts Station’s website. Holmes’ latest work can also be viewed at the H2 Studio and Gallery located in downtown Fernie.Summit Cannabis Co. celebrates one year anniversaryFernie’s Summit Cannabis Co. celebrated their one year anniversary on August 1, with a number of in store sales, swag giveaways, and raffle draws.With another location in Revelstoke, Summit Cannabis Co. offers customers a variety of cannabis products including flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, and more.For more information, visit their website.Blend Bistro reopens its doorsElkford’s Blend Bistro reopened to the public on July 30, operating from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.Keeping patrons safe, the restaurant will be following all COVID-19 regulations, and offering a short but exciting new menu available for both dine in and take out.

Fernie Heritage Library springs to life

Following months of closures due to the pandemic, the Fernie Heritage Library officially reopened its doors to the public on August 11.

ET Hair Salon welcomes new stylist

Fernie’s ET Hair Salon welcomes new stylist, Kaitlyn Poirier, to their team.

The experienced stylist specializes in blondes, foiling, balayage and extensions, including tape in, fusion, and micro beads.

Poirier brings years of experience doing hair shows, photo shoots, and travel styling throughout both Canada and the United States, including locations such as Las Vegas and Montreal.

Bookings with Poirier are now open, however interested clients are asked to call in soon as her schedule is filling back fast.

To keep up to date with Poirier’s styling, follow her on Instagram @hairdonebykatie, or follow ET Hair Salon @ethairsalon97.

District of Elkford offers summer programming

Elkford’s Jess Trozzo is hosting a number of yoga and meditation classes at the Community Conference Centre throughout the remainder of summer.

Both classes run on August 13, 20 and 27, with the yoga classes starting at 6 p.m., and the meditation courses at 7:15 p.m.

The yoga classes cost $17, and take attendees through a variety of breathing and stretching exercises meant to encourage free movement and mindfulness. Both new and experienced yogis are encouraged to participate.

The beginner meditation courses operate at $9 per person, instructing attendees through the art of relaxation via guided meditations, restorative poses, breath work, and silence.

Attendees must be at least 16 years old to participate.

Norja Vanderelst is also hosting an introduction to reiki course on August 25 for $31. Reiki is an energy healing technique geared towards promoting spiritual, mental, and emotional healing. Registration for the class closes on August 21.

The District of Elkford is also hosting a string art class on August 19 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Hosted by Teena Davis, participants will be taught how to make a string bear on a rustic wooden sign. The event is $37 per person and includes all supplies, however attendees are required to bring their own hammer.

To register for either event, visit the Elkford Community Conference Centre or call 250-865-4010.

Sparrow Hair jumps into new brand partnerships

Fernie’s Sparrow Hair is officially becoming a Bumble and Bumble salon.

Bumble and Bumble is a high performance hair care brand founded in New York City by Michael Gordon, specializing in superior quality, cruelty, paraben and silicone free products.

Following their previous loyalty to Aveda, salon managers felt it was time to shake things up with new and exciting products.

Following careful research, Sparrow is also partnering with Redken to offer clients bountiful shades of permanent and semi permanent high performing colours.

The Arts Station showcases pottery by Kerri Holmes

The Arts Station is exhibiting the work of local pottery artist, Kerri Holmes, for the month of August.

Holmes is a musician, educator, and stoneware clay artist who throws utilitarian pots for the home and garden. Her work has been showcased throughout the Kootenays. Holmes also taught pottery workshops for over 15 years, and has been a board member of the Fernie District Arts Council, an adjudicator for the Arts Station’s Public Art Project, and a studio technician for the Fernie Potter’s Guild.

Each work created for her current show, The Potter’s Garden, represents an influential person, lesson, place, or state of mind.

For more information on her show, visit the Arts Station’s website at Theartsstation.com/gallery-show/kerri-holmes-potters-garden/#!form/Kerri.

Holmes’ latest work can also be viewed at the H2 Studio and Gallery located in downtown Fernie.

Summit Cannabis Co. celebrates one year anniversary

Fernie’s Summit Cannabis Co. celebrated their one year anniversary on August 1, with a number of in store sales, swag giveaways, and raffle draws.

With another location in Revelstoke, Summit Cannabis Co. offers customers a variety of cannabis products including flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, and more.

For more information, visit their website at Summitcannabisco.ca/?fbclid=IwAR0JDhBtbtcGXruh-cpTudOt1GHJxTOFpzM8WKAK1lsUfM05ng01JKoL0g8.

Blend Bistro reopens its doors

Elkford’s Blend Bistro reopened to the public on July 30, operating from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Keeping patrons safe, the restaurant will be following all COVID-19 regulations, and offering a short but exciting new menu available for both dine in and take out.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

Fernie Free Press