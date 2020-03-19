Business as usual in Hope council chambers, but public asked to stay home

District asking only those with direct business on agendas to attend during coronavirus pandemic

The District of Hope is asking the public to stay home from its meetings unless they have direct business on the agenda, to encourage social isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

It will mostly be business as usual for the District of Hope, as they navigate how to conduct meetings through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district issued a press release on Tuesday saying they are continuing to plan for the developing situation, and “will communicate any changes to service, restriction to public access or requests made upon the public.”

They are holding public hearings and council meetings as planned.

But they are hoping to keep the numbers of people in the council chambers as low as possible. They are asking that only those in the general public who have direct business on the agenda each night attend in person.

They are hoping that will minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

The district will also be keeping up to date on the information from health authorities and upper levels of government and will be making any necessary changes, as time goes on.

They also issued a reminder that it is not necessary to attend a public hearing to have your voice hear. All comments and questions can be submitted in writing to Jas Gill, Director of Community Development, jgill@hope.ca, or to Donna Bellingham, Director of Corporate Services, dbellingham@hope.ca; Written submissions can also dropped off at the District of Hope.

While the meetings are currently recorded on video and shared through YouTube and other social media by the District of Hope Ratepayers’ Association, the district is also looking at stepping up the online availability.

They say they are “actively working to implement a live-stream, on the District of Hope Facebook page, for all council meetings and public hearings.”

The next council meeting is set for March 23 at 7 p.m. The agenda will be released shortly before the meeting. As always, important updates, changes or notices of cancellations are available at www.hope.ca.

Hope Standard