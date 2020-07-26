Bush fire, tree fire keep firefighters busy

Duncan's volunteer fire department was called out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday to tend to a bush fire behind Duncan PrintCraft at the intersection of Beverly Street and Canada Avenue.

No fewer than 15 calls were made to 911 to report the blaze.

According to firefighters, it was at the scene of a campfire the previous day.

Not long after arriving, Duncan firefighters requested mutual aid from members of the North Cowichan – South End hall. Trucks were stationed at the top of the hill, near Cairnsmore Place, and at the bottom by PrintCraft.

The smoke was thick enough to set off the alarms at Cairnsmore Place. Residents from multiple wings of the long-term care facility were evacuated while firefighters were busy on the roof protecting its exposures.

No long thereafter three other callers called 911 to report a tree fire at the Beverly Street Starbucks. Firefighters tried to locate the fire but couldn’t find it despite the multiple calls.

Cowichan Valley Citizen