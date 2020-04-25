Vernon firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire near the Priest Valley Arena Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Bush fire doused near Priest Valley Arena in Vernon

Reports of a structure fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night

  • Apr. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday evening near the Priest Valley Arena and Vernon Boxing Club on 35th Avenue.

RCMP on scene said a cedar bush on the premises went up in flames.

The fire was quickly doused.

Reports of the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

More information to come.

