Bus stops on Lerwick Road in Courtenay relocated closer to the hospital

The City of Courtenay in consultation with the Comox Valley Regional District and BC Transit will be moving pre-existing bus stops located on both sides of the Lerwick Road from their current locations by Mission Road to Waters Place (see map).

This move will improve service to the new hospital and make the service more user friendly.

Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay have been working collaboratively to accomplish this task. Signs have been installed and buses will stop at both the new and old locations starting Monday, Dec. 18, with the old bus stop locations being phased out Friday, December 22.

For scheduling information for the Comox Valley Transit system visit: https://bctransit.com/comox-valley/home