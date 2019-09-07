Bus shelter installed outside G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel

People waiting for the Northern Health Connections can now keep out of the elements

The new Northern Health Connections bus shelter outside G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital was funded by the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District. Photo submitted

People waiting for the Northern Health Connections bus in Quesnel are able to keep out of the elements thanks to a covered shelter that was installed in July.

The new bus shelter in front of the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital, which cost close to $14,000, is the result of a request made to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation by the hospital in 2018.

“As local residents know, our weather isn’t always ideal, especially in the winter months,” said Quesnel health services administrator Daryl Petsul. “The shelter will improve the experience for those waiting to board the bus or even for a ride home following a trip.”

The foundation funded 60 per cent of the project, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) funded the remaining 40 per cent.

According to Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, who is also the CCRHD chair, the need for the shelter goes back further than 2018.

“As long as they’ve been running their bus service, people having to hang out outside in all weather has been an issue at the hospital,” Simpson told the Observer.

He said a bench with metals bars was installed inside the shelter to provide handhold support and assist medical patients. For example, he said, an individual with a back injury can use the bars to ease themselves down onto the bench and push themselves up when their ride arrives.

