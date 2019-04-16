Bus service extended for exam time

Help for Selkirk students getting from Nelson to Castlegar

Students at Selkirk College are going to have a little easier time this exam period — at least getting to and from their tests.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay and BC Transit have extended hours on the Route 99 Kootenay Connector from April 15 to 26.

The 8:04 a.m. departure from Ward and Baker in Nelson, and the 8:53 a.m. departure from Selkirk College in Castlegar will run on April 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 26th.

The RDCK says the extension has been issued in an effort to better support students during the exam period.