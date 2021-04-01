Bus schedule to change during Courtenay bridge construction

Starting April 15, most trip times will be impacted for the duration of the 5th Street Bridge construction project in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System.

Part of the Downtown Exchange will be relocated during the 5th Street Bridge construction project. File photo

Starting April 15, most trip times will be impacted for the duration of the 5th Street Bridge construction project in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System.

In addition, part of the Downtown Exchange (stop on Cliffe Avenue) will be relocated across the street from its current location to the other side of Cliffe. The other two stops at the Downtown Exchange located on 4th Avenue will remain in place.

BC Transit, the Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay are advising customers to check updated detour routes, bus stop locations and schedules at bctransit.com/comox-valley. A new Rider’s Guide with details of the changes will be available for pick-up April 13 or online.

“We will continue to work with our local government partners and the bridge construction contractor to ensure we are providing the most reliable service possible during this time,” a news release states. “This will include the temporary addition of three buses to the existing fleet, as well as additional service hours to continue meeting the needs of our customers.”

Customers are encouraged to travel during non-peak hours to avoid traffic delays. You can use NextRide (available at nextride.comox-valley.bctransit.com) and the Transit App for real-time bus tracking and planning your transit journey.

As a reminder, face coverings are mandatory on buses. BC Transit is also managing capacity to keep buses at a comfortable load.

“This has been done to ensure we are continuing to follow the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC.”

Additional information and updates on the project can be found on the City of Courtenay’s website.

