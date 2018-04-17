Bus route changes with downtown Penticton construction

Construction work taking place along Main Street's 300-block, motorists are advised of traffic changes

As part of the construction work taking place along Main Street’s 300-block, motorists are advised that the intersection at Wade Avenue and Main Street will be closed from April 23 to May 20.

Crews will commence work to install sanitary sewers, electrical, water mains, traffic signals, pavers and concrete ramps.

“The city wishes to thank motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in advance for their patience while this next phase of the project is carried out,” said design supervisor Tyler Figgitt.

To assist downtown patrons in accessing 400-block businesses, a temporary turn around route will be opened along the length of the block.

Transit Users:

During this same period, transit users are advised that the following bus stops will not be in service:

For route #1 – The bus stop on Winnipeg Street just north of Wade Avenue and the stop on Wade Avenue between Martin Street and Main Street.

For route #3 – The bus stops west of Ellis Street on Nanaimo Avenue, Winnipeg Street and Wade Avenue

For route #10 & #15NR – The bus stop on Wade Avenue between Martin Street and Main Street.